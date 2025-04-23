Slovak Government Halts Vaccine Purchases Amid Safety Concerns
The Slovak government has paused COVID-19 vaccine purchases based on safety concerns voiced by Prime Minister Robert Fico and vaccine opponent Peter Kotlar. This decision follows an expert opinion regarding undisclosed substances in the vaccines. Criticized by opposition and the drug regulator, the move reflects ongoing controversies in Slovakia's pandemic policies.
The Slovak government has temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccine purchases, pending a safety review by the Slovak Academy of Sciences. This announcement came from Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has a history of criticizing previous governments' vaccination strategies and has refused the vaccine himself.
An agreement from 2023 that Slovakia must receive 300,000 more doses for approximately 5.7 million euros remains in question. Fico revealed that an expert has reported unusually high DNA levels in the vaccines, leading to the halt.
The pause follows the urging of vaccine skeptic Peter Kotlar, despite criticisms from Slovakia's drug regulator SUKL and the opposition party. The move is seen as part of Fico's broader agenda against previous COVID-19 policies.
