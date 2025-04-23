Left Menu

Slovak Government Halts Vaccine Purchases Amid Safety Concerns

The Slovak government has paused COVID-19 vaccine purchases based on safety concerns voiced by Prime Minister Robert Fico and vaccine opponent Peter Kotlar. This decision follows an expert opinion regarding undisclosed substances in the vaccines. Criticized by opposition and the drug regulator, the move reflects ongoing controversies in Slovakia's pandemic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:07 IST
Slovak Government Halts Vaccine Purchases Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Slovak government has temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccine purchases, pending a safety review by the Slovak Academy of Sciences. This announcement came from Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has a history of criticizing previous governments' vaccination strategies and has refused the vaccine himself.

An agreement from 2023 that Slovakia must receive 300,000 more doses for approximately 5.7 million euros remains in question. Fico revealed that an expert has reported unusually high DNA levels in the vaccines, leading to the halt.

The pause follows the urging of vaccine skeptic Peter Kotlar, despite criticisms from Slovakia's drug regulator SUKL and the opposition party. The move is seen as part of Fico's broader agenda against previous COVID-19 policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025