Slovak Government Halts Vaccine Purchases Amid Safety Concerns

The Slovak government has temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccine purchases, pending a safety review by the Slovak Academy of Sciences. This announcement came from Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has a history of criticizing previous governments' vaccination strategies and has refused the vaccine himself.

An agreement from 2023 that Slovakia must receive 300,000 more doses for approximately 5.7 million euros remains in question. Fico revealed that an expert has reported unusually high DNA levels in the vaccines, leading to the halt.

The pause follows the urging of vaccine skeptic Peter Kotlar, despite criticisms from Slovakia's drug regulator SUKL and the opposition party. The move is seen as part of Fico's broader agenda against previous COVID-19 policies.

