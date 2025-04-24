Tragic Homecoming: Community Honors Fallen Balasore Native

The body of Prashant Satpathy, a 41-year-old from Balasore, returned home after he was brutally killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His mortal remains arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport late Wednesday night.

In a show of solidarity and grief, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, along with other prominent leaders including Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Industries Minister Sampad Swain, and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, gathered to pay their respects. The airport was filled with Satpathy's family and supportive citizens.

Satpathy, working with CIPET, was vacationing in Kashmir when he was shot by terrorists. The community's cries of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' mirrored their loss and resilience. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the funeral scheduled for Thursday in Remuna, Balasore.

(With inputs from agencies.)