Left Menu

Tragic Homecoming: Community Honors Fallen Balasore Native

The community gathered to honor the late Prashant Satpathy, a CIPET employee from Balasore, who was tragically killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His remains were received with solemn ceremonies at Biju Patnaik International Airport, attended by political leaders, family and grieving citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 24-04-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 01:15 IST
Tragic Homecoming: Community Honors Fallen Balasore Native
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Prashant Satpathy, a 41-year-old from Balasore, returned home after he was brutally killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His mortal remains arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport late Wednesday night.

In a show of solidarity and grief, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, along with other prominent leaders including Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Industries Minister Sampad Swain, and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, gathered to pay their respects. The airport was filled with Satpathy's family and supportive citizens.

Satpathy, working with CIPET, was vacationing in Kashmir when he was shot by terrorists. The community's cries of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' mirrored their loss and resilience. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the funeral scheduled for Thursday in Remuna, Balasore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025