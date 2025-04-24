Left Menu

Modi's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: A Nation's United Resolve

In a powerful statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed severe consequences for those behind the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that India's spirit remains unbroken. Addressing the nation from Bihar, Modi emphasized that the resolve of the Indian people would eradicate terrorism, with international support firmly in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a strong warning to the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack, promising severe punishment for their actions. Speaking at a National Panchayati Raj Day event, Modi stressed that these enemies of the state are not just attacking tourists, but trying to test India's spirit.

Modi, addressing a concerned nation from Bihar, assured the international community that India would identify and track down every individual linked to this act of terrorism. He thanked global leaders for their support and pledged that justice would be delivered to the victims, emphasizing India's united resolve.

In a diplomatic shift, India has downgraded ties with Pakistan, blaming cross-border links for the attack. Measures include expelling Pakistani military attaches and halting the Indus Water Treaty. The nation mourns the loss of 26 civilians, standing in solidarity against the threats to its security and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

