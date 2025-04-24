Modi's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: A Nation's United Resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a strong warning to the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack, promising severe punishment for their actions. Speaking at a National Panchayati Raj Day event, Modi stressed that these enemies of the state are not just attacking tourists, but trying to test India's spirit.

Modi, addressing a concerned nation from Bihar, assured the international community that India would identify and track down every individual linked to this act of terrorism. He thanked global leaders for their support and pledged that justice would be delivered to the victims, emphasizing India's united resolve.

In a diplomatic shift, India has downgraded ties with Pakistan, blaming cross-border links for the attack. Measures include expelling Pakistani military attaches and halting the Indus Water Treaty. The nation mourns the loss of 26 civilians, standing in solidarity against the threats to its security and peace.

