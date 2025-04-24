Pope Francis: A Peaceful Passing Amid Duty and Devotion

Pope Francis died swiftly and without undue pain on Monday morning, following an unexpected stroke. The head of his medical team confirmed that nothing more could have been done to save his life. Francis, who became pontiff in 2013, passed away at 88, leaving a legacy of service and dedication.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, a physician at Rome's Gemelli hospital, was responsible for the pope's care during a challenging battle with double pneumonia earlier this year. Upon rushing to the Vatican after receiving an urgent call, Alfieri found the pontiff in a coma, unable to respond, indicating that there was no time to move him to a hospital.

Despite the suddenness of his passing, Pope Francis had continued his work diligently, even after a 38-day hospital stay. This dedication was evident as he met with Vice President JD Vance and visited a prison in Rome shortly before his death. His commitment to his duties remained unwavering until the end, signifying a life of compassion and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)