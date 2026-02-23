Ukraine's Unexpected Triumphs in February: A Subdued Success Story
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted Ukraine's effective defense against Russia, noting significant territorial gains in February, often underrepresented in media. He also mentioned the strain on the Russian economy due to sanctions and warfare, suggesting that its impact is more severe than generally perceived.
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz commended Ukraine's defense forces for their effective resistance against Russian attacks, emphasizing significant territorial gains made in February. These accomplishments, he argued, are often understated in the media.
Merz pointed out that these victories demonstrate a more potent Ukrainian effort than is commonly recognized, highlighting the strategic success that deviates from the typical narrative. His remarks came during a speech in Berlin.
Furthermore, the Chancellor remarked on the Russian economy's struggles under the dual pressure of sanctions and ongoing warfare, suggesting the economic impact is more severe than the perception presented domestically.
