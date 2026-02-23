86 Years of Spiritual Leadership: Celebrating the Dalai Lama's Legacy

The Central Tibetan Administration marked the 86th anniversary of the enthronement of the 14th Dalai Lama with a ceremony at McLeodganj. The anniversary celebrated the life and leadership of Tenzin Gyatso, who ascended the Golden Throne in 1940 at age four.

During the event held at Thekchen Choeling Tsuglakhang, Kailash Satyarthi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, participated as the chief guest. Officials emphasized the importance of the Dalai Lama's unwavering spiritual guidance, with Satyarthi highlighting the journey as a move from darkness to light.

Satyarthi and Sikyong Penpa Tsering reiterated the Dalai Lama's messages of compassion, nonviolence, and universal responsibility, which continue to resonate globally, helping preserve Tibetan culture and foster interfaith harmony.

