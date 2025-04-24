Cross-Border Tensions Escalate Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout

Following the brutal Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has escalated his rhetoric, promising to hunt down those responsible. He vowed to identify, track, and punish every terrorist involved in the violence, underscoring a strong message to those who support such acts.

The tension between India and Pakistan has heightened significantly. In a dramatic move, Pakistan has blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, and suspended trade. Pakistani authorities explicitly warned that any diversion of water meant for their nation under the Indus Water Treaty would be perceived as an act of war.

In retaliation, India has suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals effectively immediately. This development led to a rush of Pakistanis leaving India via the Attari-Wagah border. The political stance also affected cultural relations, as Fawad Khan's film 'Abir Gulaal' will not release in India due to the prevailing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)