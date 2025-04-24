Unity in Grief: West Bengal Unites to Honor Fallen Intelligence Officer
Thousands gathered in Jhalda, West Bengal, to pay homage to Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The incident sparked anti-terror rallies, demanding justice for the victims. Political leaders joined mourners, calling for actions against those responsible for the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhalda/Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid cries of 'Amar Rahe,' thousands congregated in Jhalda, West Bengal, to honor the memory of Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
Ranjan's final journey was marked by a solemn procession attended by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, who offered condolences to Ranjan's grieving family.
Concurrently, a peace rally in Kolkata saw hundreds demanding justice, as leaders condemned terrorism and urged unified action against the attackers and their sponsors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Murshidabad: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Advocates for Displaced Hindu Families
Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Vow Strong Retaliation
Youth Congress Rallies Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Mirza Blames Pakistan Army for Pahalgam Terror Attack
Protests Erupt Against Pahalgam Terror Attack