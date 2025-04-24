Unity in Grief: West Bengal Unites to Honor Fallen Intelligence Officer

Amid cries of 'Amar Rahe,' thousands congregated in Jhalda, West Bengal, to honor the memory of Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Ranjan's final journey was marked by a solemn procession attended by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, who offered condolences to Ranjan's grieving family.

Concurrently, a peace rally in Kolkata saw hundreds demanding justice, as leaders condemned terrorism and urged unified action against the attackers and their sponsors.

(With inputs from agencies.)