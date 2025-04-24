Left Menu

TMC Questions Restricted Invitations to Pahalgam Attack Meeting

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the Indian government's decision to invite only parliamentary party leaders to a meeting regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. TMC emphasized that all political party presidents should have participated, mentioning that Mamata Banerjee would have attended if invited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:04 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the Indian government's decision to restrict an all-party meeting regarding the Pahalgam terror attack to parliamentary parties only.

A TMC leader, who chose to remain anonymous, questioned the selective invitations, arguing that the seriousness of the matter warranted the inclusion of all political party presidents.

Highlighting the exclusion, the leader mentioned that Mamata Banerjee, the party chief, would have taken part in the discussions. Meanwhile, TMC's Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay is set to represent the party at the meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

