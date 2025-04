Ukraine's territorial integrity is non-negotiable, stated by a French foreign ministry spokesperson, following U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of Ukraine's President Zelenskiy for not recognizing Russia's claim over Crimea.

Christophe Lemoine, spokesman for France's foreign ministry, asserted at a press briefing that Kyiv's stance is firm and discussions are prolonged due to Russia's continued aerial confrontations.

The international perspective insists on halting further Russian hostilities to foster diplomatic progress, reinforcing Ukraine's sovereignty.

