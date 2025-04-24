Left Menu

Chaos and Controversy: Highlights from US Domestic News

Recent US news is marked by upheaval in governmental bodies and key policy shifts. This includes significant firings in the National Security Council, debates over Federal Reserve independence, disruption in Social Security staffing, challenges in COVID-19 vaccine approval, and various state-level emergencies and political controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:29 IST
Chaos and Controversy: Highlights from US Domestic News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of significant domestic developments, the US National Security Council has seen at least 20 firings, thinning its ranks. Sources attribute 15 dismissals to a list presented by conservative influencer Laura Loomer to President Trump, targeting perceived disloyal officials.

Amidst criticism from President Trump, Republican lawmakers like Frank Lucas are advocating to protect the Federal Reserve from political interference. This comes after Trump's recent remarks on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell led to market instability, although the president reassured no plans to fire Powell.

Elsewhere, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine approval is stalled as Americans await its fate following evidence raised about its efficacy. Meanwhile, New Jersey contends with a massive wildfire, and broader political decisions ripple through sectors including U.S. labor, agriculture, and public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025