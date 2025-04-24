Chaos and Controversy: Highlights from US Domestic News

In a series of significant domestic developments, the US National Security Council has seen at least 20 firings, thinning its ranks. Sources attribute 15 dismissals to a list presented by conservative influencer Laura Loomer to President Trump, targeting perceived disloyal officials.

Amidst criticism from President Trump, Republican lawmakers like Frank Lucas are advocating to protect the Federal Reserve from political interference. This comes after Trump's recent remarks on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell led to market instability, although the president reassured no plans to fire Powell.

Elsewhere, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine approval is stalled as Americans await its fate following evidence raised about its efficacy. Meanwhile, New Jersey contends with a massive wildfire, and broader political decisions ripple through sectors including U.S. labor, agriculture, and public health.

