India's Unified Stand: Political Leaders Briefed on Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Indian government held an all-party meeting to inform political leaders about the Pahalgam terror attack and gather their input. In response to the attack, India initiated diplomatic measures against Pakistan, aiming for national unity and decisive action against terrorism.
The Indian government convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief political leaders about the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting was attended by key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.
During the session, a moment of silence was observed for the victims. The government outlined its measures against Pakistan, such as downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Darbhanga, assured the nation of the relentless pursuit of those responsible for the attack, emphasizing unity and retaliation against terrorism.
