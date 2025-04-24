India Urges Retaliation: BJP Calls for Surgical Strike Against Pakistan

Amid heightened tensions following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider a strategic military response against Pakistan, particularly targeting the military leadership. The incident, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians, has prompted strong reactions from Indian authorities.

Paul further appealed to political leaders, including Trinamool Congress's Mamata Banerjee and Congress's Rahul Gandhi, urging them to organize marches in solidarity with victims of Murshidabad and Kashmiri Hindus. She criticized their alleged connections to anti-India elements and insisted on decisive action.

The Indian government, reacting to the Pahalgam attack, has taken stringent measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and revoking visas for Pakistani nationals. An immediate halt to visa services and the expulsion of Pakistani High Commission officials are among steps being implemented to counter Pakistan's support for terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)