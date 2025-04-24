Left Menu

India Urges Retaliation: BJP Calls for Surgical Strike Against Pakistan

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul calls for a surgical strike against Pakistan's military following the Pahalgam attack. She also urges TMC and Congress leaders to advocate for victims of terrorism. India takes tough measures against Pakistan, suspending visas and abrogating water treaties, in retaliation for cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:04 IST
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid heightened tensions following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider a strategic military response against Pakistan, particularly targeting the military leadership. The incident, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians, has prompted strong reactions from Indian authorities.

Paul further appealed to political leaders, including Trinamool Congress's Mamata Banerjee and Congress's Rahul Gandhi, urging them to organize marches in solidarity with victims of Murshidabad and Kashmiri Hindus. She criticized their alleged connections to anti-India elements and insisted on decisive action.

The Indian government, reacting to the Pahalgam attack, has taken stringent measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and revoking visas for Pakistani nationals. An immediate halt to visa services and the expulsion of Pakistani High Commission officials are among steps being implemented to counter Pakistan's support for terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

