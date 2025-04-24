Left Menu

International Outcry Follows Tragic Pahalgam Terror Attack

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, sparking a wave of condemnation. Multiple countries, including Qatar, Iraq, and Jordan, expressed their solidarity with India, denouncing terrorism. The European Union and the League of Arab States also offered condolences and support.

Updated: 24-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the international community has expressed strong condemnation and support for India. The attack, which took the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, has been denounced by countries worldwide.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iraq, and Jordan have conveyed their heartfelt condolences and solidarity. The European Union's delegation to India observed a moment of silence, emphasizing their support during this difficult time. The tragedy has garnered responses from the League of Arab States and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who labeled it a "vile terror attack."

The repeated calls for peace and swift recovery by global entities underscore the widespread repudiation of violence and terrorism. Nations have united in expressing their hope for security to prevail in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

