Controversial Cardinal at Pope Francis' Farewell

Advocates for victims of Catholic clergy sexual abuse are voicing strong disapproval of the recently announced involvement of retired U.S. Cardinal Roger Mahony in key events surrounding Pope Francis' burial rites. Mahony, a figure with a contentious history regarding the handling of abuse cases, faces renewed scrutiny.

Despite denying any wrongdoing, Mahony is set to join eight other cardinals and numerous officials in the ceremonies scheduled for Friday and Saturday, including the ceremonial sealing of Pope Francis' casket and his interment. Critics argue that Mahony's presence sends the message that Church officials involved in abuse scandals remain shielded by their peers.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which Mahony once led, attempts to clarify statements made in 2013 regarding his standing within the Church, while the Vatican emphasizes that the participation of cardinals in these events is determined by tenure. As Mahony prepares to represent the Los Angeles Archdiocese in these ceremonies, the discourse on accountability within the Church continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)