Left Menu

Controversial Cardinal at Pope Francis' Farewell

Advocates for victims of Catholic clergy abuse criticize the participation of retired Cardinal Roger Mahony in Pope Francis' burial rites, citing his history of mishandling abuse cases. Despite past controversies, Mahony, along with other high-ranking officials, will take part in the ceremony in Rome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:10 IST
Controversial Cardinal at Pope Francis' Farewell

Advocates for victims of Catholic clergy sexual abuse are voicing strong disapproval of the recently announced involvement of retired U.S. Cardinal Roger Mahony in key events surrounding Pope Francis' burial rites. Mahony, a figure with a contentious history regarding the handling of abuse cases, faces renewed scrutiny.

Despite denying any wrongdoing, Mahony is set to join eight other cardinals and numerous officials in the ceremonies scheduled for Friday and Saturday, including the ceremonial sealing of Pope Francis' casket and his interment. Critics argue that Mahony's presence sends the message that Church officials involved in abuse scandals remain shielded by their peers.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which Mahony once led, attempts to clarify statements made in 2013 regarding his standing within the Church, while the Vatican emphasizes that the participation of cardinals in these events is determined by tenure. As Mahony prepares to represent the Los Angeles Archdiocese in these ceremonies, the discourse on accountability within the Church continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025