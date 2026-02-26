Left Menu

Golf Showdown: UP Prometheans vs. Rajasthan Regals Heat Up PGTI 72

The UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals dominate the DP World PGTI 72 League with spectacular victories, setting the stage for an intense final league round. Nava Raipur also shines with a crucial win. The fourth round will be pivotal in determining the team standings as the competition remains fierce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:58 IST
The DP World PGTI 72 League witnessed thrilling performances as the UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals clinched victory in all their matches during the third round. Both teams, who started the day with 17 points, added another 15 to their score at Jaypee Greens Golf Course on Thursday.

UP Prometheans secured a win against Kolkata Classics, while Rajasthan Regals defeated Mumbai Aces, maintaining the momentum in the league. Nava Raipur also emerged victorious, beating Charminar Champions 9-6, and placed third with 23 points, keeping their hopes alive for a spot in the finals.

As the competition heats up, all eyes are on the upcoming clashes in the fourth round on March 2. Charminar Champions will face off against Kolkata Classic, Rajasthan Regals take on Nava Raipur, and Mumbai Aces clash with UP Prometheans, with each match holding critical implications for the league standings.

