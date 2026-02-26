Golf Showdown: UP Prometheans vs. Rajasthan Regals Heat Up PGTI 72

The DP World PGTI 72 League witnessed thrilling performances as the UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals clinched victory in all their matches during the third round. Both teams, who started the day with 17 points, added another 15 to their score at Jaypee Greens Golf Course on Thursday.

UP Prometheans secured a win against Kolkata Classics, while Rajasthan Regals defeated Mumbai Aces, maintaining the momentum in the league. Nava Raipur also emerged victorious, beating Charminar Champions 9-6, and placed third with 23 points, keeping their hopes alive for a spot in the finals.

As the competition heats up, all eyes are on the upcoming clashes in the fourth round on March 2. Charminar Champions will face off against Kolkata Classic, Rajasthan Regals take on Nava Raipur, and Mumbai Aces clash with UP Prometheans, with each match holding critical implications for the league standings.

