PLO Introduces Vice Presidency Amidst Leadership Uncertainty

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) announced on Thursday the establishment of a vice presidency, highlighting the growing urgency to clarify succession plans under the leadership of 89-year-old Mahmoud Abbas. Lacking a named successor, the decision marks a significant shift in the structure of Palestinian leadership.

Following a two-day council meeting, the PLO's Central Council voted to create the vice presidency within the Executive Committee, expecting the role to eventually lead Palestinian governance as Abbas aims to remain influential in Gaza's postwar situation.

The move comes amid ongoing tensions as Hamas' aggressive actions against Israel have provoked a harsh response, leading to a significant loss of life in Gaza. The PLO continues to manage international representation and the Palestinian Authority's limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank.

