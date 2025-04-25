Left Menu

DNC Chair Warns Against Internal Progressive Challenges

DNC Chair Ken Martin cautioned against senior party officials aiding progressive primary challenges to incumbents, targeting DNC Vice Chair David Hogg's plans to fund such challenges. Hogg, a gun control activist, raises funds through an outside group, leading to a potential rules change for DNC officials involved in external activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 01:26 IST
DNC Chair Warns Against Internal Progressive Challenges

DNC Chair Ken Martin has issued a stern warning to party officials about intervening in primary elections by supporting progressive challenges against incumbents. This caution specifically targeted DNC Vice Chair David Hogg, who has expressed intentions to finance such challenges through an independent group, 'Leaders We Deserve.'

Martin emphasized that no DNC officer should influence primary election outcomes, whether supporting an incumbent or a challenger. This directive comes amidst discussions of a rules change to address DNC officials participating in outside political activities.

Hogg, known for his advocacy in tighter gun control laws following the 2018 Parkland shooting, was recently elected as one of the DNC's vice chairs. This development underlines the internal struggle within the Democratic Party between aligning with progressive initiatives and broadening appeal to moderate voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025