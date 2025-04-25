Yemen's Houthis Intensify Campaign Against US Drones, Prompting Diplomatic Concerns
Houthi rebels in Yemen have downed seven US Reaper drones in recent weeks, leading to concerns among US officials over civilian casualties resulting from US strikes. The US has launched over 750 strikes on the Houthis since March 15, 2023. Ongoing Houthi attacks on US military ships have raised stakes in the region.
In a strategic escalation, Houthi rebels in Yemen have successfully downed seven US Reaper drones, cumulatively valued over USD 200 million, raising significant tactical and diplomatic alarms.
The US military has expanded its assault on Yemen-based militants, committing over 750 strikes since mid-March. Officials underscore challenges attached to mitigating risk to assets, while US senators amplify concerns over civilian casualties arising from these broad military efforts.
The international dialogue extends as the Houthis intensify their unmanned aerial and missile offensives on maritime vessels, reflecting a substantive impact on the flow of international trade through the Red Sea corridor.
