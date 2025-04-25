China Urges Enhanced Multilateral Cooperation Amid Global Economic Challenges

During a pivotal G20 meeting, China's finance minister Lan Foan highlighted the insufficiency of current global economic growth. He detailed concerns over trade and tariff wars that are destabilizing economic and financial sectors worldwide.

Foan underscored the necessity for all parties to bolster the international economic and financial framework through enhanced multilateral cooperation.

In his address in Washington, Foan advocated for the resolution of disputes related to trade and tariffs through dialogue and consultations on an equal footing, emphasizing China's commitment to global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)