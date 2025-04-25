Left Menu

China Urges Enhanced Multilateral Cooperation Amid Global Economic Challenges

At a G20 meeting, China's finance minister Lan Foan emphasized the inadequate momentum in global economic growth due to trade and tariff conflicts. He advocated for strengthening multilateral cooperation and resolving disputes through dialogue and equal consultation to improve the international economic and financial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 05:29 IST
China Urges Enhanced Multilateral Cooperation Amid Global Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

During a pivotal G20 meeting, China's finance minister Lan Foan highlighted the insufficiency of current global economic growth. He detailed concerns over trade and tariff wars that are destabilizing economic and financial sectors worldwide.

Foan underscored the necessity for all parties to bolster the international economic and financial framework through enhanced multilateral cooperation.

In his address in Washington, Foan advocated for the resolution of disputes related to trade and tariffs through dialogue and consultations on an equal footing, emphasizing China's commitment to global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025