Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Leader Bhupesh Baghel Draws Parallel Between Pahalgam and Jhiram Ghati Attacks

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel compared Pahalgam terror attacks to the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal assault, highlighting similarities in lack of security and identity-based killings. Locals risked lives to aid tourists. Army Chief set to visit affected region. Widespread protests demand strong action against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:50 IST
Chhattisgarh Leader Bhupesh Baghel Draws Parallel Between Pahalgam and Jhiram Ghati Attacks
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel expressed shock at the recent Pahalgam terror attacks, likening them to the Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack of 2013 where security lapses led to tragedy.

During a press conference, Baghel mentioned that both incidents had a common theme—an absence of adequate security arrangements and terrorists targeting people based on their identities. He lauded local residents, such as pony riders and hoteliers, who risked their lives to protect stranded tourists.

Baghel also emphasized the selfless actions of these individuals, noting that despite the risks, they provided shelter to tourists, symbolizing humanity amidst chaos. In response to the Pahalgam attack, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi plans to visit Jammu and Kashmir to evaluate security measures.

Following the attacks, the Indian government has introduced diplomatic measures to intensify pressure on Pakistan, including shutting down the Integrated Check Post at Attari and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

The brutal assault that resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen has incited nationwide protests, calling for decisive action against Pakistan for its role in harboring terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025