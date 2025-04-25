Chhattisgarh Leader Bhupesh Baghel Draws Parallel Between Pahalgam and Jhiram Ghati Attacks

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel expressed shock at the recent Pahalgam terror attacks, likening them to the Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack of 2013 where security lapses led to tragedy.

During a press conference, Baghel mentioned that both incidents had a common theme—an absence of adequate security arrangements and terrorists targeting people based on their identities. He lauded local residents, such as pony riders and hoteliers, who risked their lives to protect stranded tourists.

Baghel also emphasized the selfless actions of these individuals, noting that despite the risks, they provided shelter to tourists, symbolizing humanity amidst chaos. In response to the Pahalgam attack, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi plans to visit Jammu and Kashmir to evaluate security measures.

Following the attacks, the Indian government has introduced diplomatic measures to intensify pressure on Pakistan, including shutting down the Integrated Check Post at Attari and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

The brutal assault that resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen has incited nationwide protests, calling for decisive action against Pakistan for its role in harboring terrorism.

