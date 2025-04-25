Left Menu

Maharashtra's Resolve: Avenge Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar called for 'revenge' against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 27 Indians, including six from Maharashtra. He endorsed India's strategic actions following the attack and praised PM Modi's decisions. The Indian Army plans to assess the security in the affected region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:54 IST
Maharashtra's Resolve: Avenge Pahalgam Terror Tragedy
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized the need for 'revenge' against the culprits behind the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 27 lives, including six victims from Maharashtra. Speaking at a state event, Pawar urged decisive action to hold terrorists accountable.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic responses, including cutting off water supplies to Pakistan, Pawar expressed confidence in the Indian Army's capacity to 'eliminate' those responsible for the heinous attack in Kashmir. He stressed the importance of preventing future incidents of similar nature.

In light of the attack, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Srinagar to evaluate the region's security situation. Meanwhile, diplomatic measures have been taken against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. Nationwide protests have intensified, demanding stricter action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025