Maharashtra's Resolve: Avenge Pahalgam Terror Tragedy
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar called for 'revenge' against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 27 Indians, including six from Maharashtra. He endorsed India's strategic actions following the attack and praised PM Modi's decisions. The Indian Army plans to assess the security in the affected region.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized the need for 'revenge' against the culprits behind the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 27 lives, including six victims from Maharashtra. Speaking at a state event, Pawar urged decisive action to hold terrorists accountable.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic responses, including cutting off water supplies to Pakistan, Pawar expressed confidence in the Indian Army's capacity to 'eliminate' those responsible for the heinous attack in Kashmir. He stressed the importance of preventing future incidents of similar nature.
In light of the attack, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Srinagar to evaluate the region's security situation. Meanwhile, diplomatic measures have been taken against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. Nationwide protests have intensified, demanding stricter action.
