Unity in Grief: Nation Mourns Pahalgam Terror Attack
Kerala Governor, Rajendra Arlekar, called the recent Pahalgam terror attack a 'murder of humanity,' emphasizing unity in the face of terror. Goa Governor, P S Sreedharan Pillai, echoed these sentiments, stressing national solidarity against such violent acts. The attack claimed 26 lives, including N Ramachandran of Kerala.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn address, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar labeled the Pahalgam terror attack as a 'murder of humanity', urging Indians to unify against terrorism. He criticized the extremism as an attempt to undo recent governmental progress in the region.
Echoing this call for unity, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai stressed national solidarity in the wake of the attack that tragically claimed 26 lives, including Kerala resident N Ramachandran. The governors spoke to media conveying their condolences.
As the deadliest attack since Pulwama, it emphasized the nation's need to stand firm against terrorism. Both governors reiterated the resolve that India will not bow to terror, underscoring the citizens' collective strength and inherent resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
