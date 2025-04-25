Jammu and Kashmir Crisis: Hunt for Pahalgam Attack Perpetrators Intensifies

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the need for robust action against those responsible. In a crucial security meeting, attended by high-ranking officials including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, strategies were discussed to dismantle terror infrastructures.

Governor Sinha stressed that all perpetrators and their supporters, irrespective of their affiliations, must be identified and brought to justice. The meeting, chaired by Sinha, aimed to align efforts of the army, police, and CAPFs to combat terrorism effectively and ensure justice for the victims.

During General Dwivedi's visit, the security situation in the region was thoroughly assessed, especially after Pakistan's recent ceasefire violation along the Line of Control. The visit underlined the urgency to strengthen security measures and prevent further attacks.

