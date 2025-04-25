Jammu and Kashmir Crisis: Hunt for Pahalgam Attack Perpetrators Intensifies
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, amid a security meeting, urged decisive actions against all involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and senior commanders reviewed security efforts following the attack, amid escalating tensions with Pakistan along the Line of Control.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the need for robust action against those responsible. In a crucial security meeting, attended by high-ranking officials including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, strategies were discussed to dismantle terror infrastructures.
Governor Sinha stressed that all perpetrators and their supporters, irrespective of their affiliations, must be identified and brought to justice. The meeting, chaired by Sinha, aimed to align efforts of the army, police, and CAPFs to combat terrorism effectively and ensure justice for the victims.
During General Dwivedi's visit, the security situation in the region was thoroughly assessed, especially after Pakistan's recent ceasefire violation along the Line of Control. The visit underlined the urgency to strengthen security measures and prevent further attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Army Chief's Strategic Visit: The Push for a Modern, Agile Force
Pakistan's Army Chief Pledges Unyielding Fight Against Balochistan Terrorism
General Upendra Dwivedi Lauds Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Honors Army Veterans
Assam CM Criticizes Pakistan Army Chief’s Remarks
Criticism Against Pakistan Army Chief for Stance on Two-Nation Theory