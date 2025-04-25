Turmoil in Maharashtra: NCP Restructures Amid Leadership Speculations

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, headed by Jayant Patil, has dismantled its team of spokespersons, a decision announced by the party's office-bearer amid reports of discord within the ranks.

A letter confirming the dissolution was received by a spokesperson, though it lacked an explanation for this strategic change.

The decision follows a poor performance in the latest state assembly elections and rumors of possible factionalism involving MLA Rohit Pawar and questions about Patil's loyalties, all of which have been officially dismissed by those involved.

