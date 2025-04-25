Turmoil in Maharashtra: NCP Restructures Amid Leadership Speculations
The Nationalist Congress Party's Maharashtra unit, led by Jayant Patil, has dissolved its panel of spokespersons amid internal discontent. Speculation about leadership, including tensions with MLA Rohit Pawar, grows as rumors of Patil joining the BJP-led alliance circulate, although both Pawar and Patil deny such claims.
Updated: 25-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:30 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, headed by Jayant Patil, has dismantled its team of spokespersons, a decision announced by the party's office-bearer amid reports of discord within the ranks.
A letter confirming the dissolution was received by a spokesperson, though it lacked an explanation for this strategic change.
The decision follows a poor performance in the latest state assembly elections and rumors of possible factionalism involving MLA Rohit Pawar and questions about Patil's loyalties, all of which have been officially dismissed by those involved.
