UK and India Unite Against Tragedy: Starmer and Modi's Condolence Call

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. During their conversation, both leaders condemned the violence and agreed to maintain communication in light of this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a diplomatic exchange highlighted by tragedy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, prompted a direct conversation between the two leaders. Starmer expressed his horror and shared sympathies on behalf of the British public.

According to a statement released by 10 Downing Street, this dialogue signifies a continued collaboration between the two nations in the face of terrorism, with both prime ministers agreeing to maintain an open line of communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

