UK and India Unite Against Tragedy: Starmer and Modi's Condolence Call

In a diplomatic exchange highlighted by tragedy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, prompted a direct conversation between the two leaders. Starmer expressed his horror and shared sympathies on behalf of the British public.

According to a statement released by 10 Downing Street, this dialogue signifies a continued collaboration between the two nations in the face of terrorism, with both prime ministers agreeing to maintain an open line of communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)