Latur Stands United: Shutdown in Protest of Pahalgam Attack

A wave of solidarity swept through Latur on Friday as shops and commercial establishments shut down to protest a monstrous terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The gruesome incident claimed the lives of 26 individuals, a majority of whom were tourists.

Various political parties and citizen groups orchestrated a 'bandh' to voice their dissent, leading to a complete shutdown of markets and businesses in key areas like Ganjgolai, Gandhi Chowk, and Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. Essential services, including medical stores and hospitals, continued to operate despite the shutdown.

In addition to the commercial closure, the city witnessed motorcycle rallies and a poignant 'mashaal' rally. These events served as a manifestation of empathy and support for the victims of the tragic assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)