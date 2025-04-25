Left Menu

U.S. Influence Challenged at World Bank Amid Development Funding Cuts

Germany's minister for economic cooperation, Svenja Schulze, emphasized that the Trump administration cannot dictate the World Bank's mission due to its international agreement-based goals. Schulze criticized U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's call to refocus the bank's mission, highlighting the importance of addressing climate change despite U.S. funding cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:46 IST
U.S. Influence Challenged at World Bank Amid Development Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's minister for economic cooperation and development, Svenja Schulze, has asserted that the World Bank's direction is not for the U.S. to decide, given its mission is shaped by multinational agreements. Her comments come amid tensions over recent calls by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to steer the institution back to its core mandates of macroeconomic stability and development, arguing an overreach into areas like climate change.

Dismissing Bessent's criticism, Schulze emphasized the foundational role of the World Bank in tackling global issues, including climate change, an area she insists should not be sidelined for what she termed 'vanity projects.' She also noted the shift in language within international institutions, with phrases like 'weather developments' being used to avoid directly referencing 'climate change.'

Schulze highlighted the negative impact of U.S. funding cuts on developing nations, pointing to a significant loss of trust. Her agenda at the World Bank meetings includes rebuilding this trust and reinforcing Germany's commitment to development aid, despite missing the United Nations' Official Development Assistance target. The incoming German coalition has agreed to an 'appropriate reduction' in the ODA quota following recent budgetary trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025