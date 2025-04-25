Himachal Leaders Honor Pahalgam Attack Victims
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and officials paid tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. A moment of silence was observed across Himachal Pradesh Secretariat and Deputy Commissioner Offices. The state expressed sympathy for grieving families and solidarity in a time of national mourning.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Himachal Pradesh in honoring those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. A poignant two-minute silence was held at the state secretariat.
''Today, silence envelopes the Secretariat and Deputy Commissioner Offices, honoring the lives lost in the reprehensible Pahalgam attack. Our hearts and condolences go to the bereaved families; the nation mourns with them,'' declared Sukhu.
In attendance were Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, numerous MLAs, and senior officials, all paying their respects. On Tuesday, 26 individuals were tragically killed by terrorists at this popular tourist site in south Kashmir.
