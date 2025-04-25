Controversial U.S. Interest in Greenland: Discussions and Diplomacy

During a visit to Copenhagen, U.S. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced that Congress is unlikely to back an invasion of Greenland, despite President Trump's expressed interest. The President had suggested the possibility of taking over the semi-autonomous Danish territory by force.

Jeffries emphasized that there is no significant bipartisan support for military action on Greenland, noting that no Republican members have actively supported such a notion. The Congressional delegation visit was aimed at reinforcing diplomatic ties.

Existing agreements since 1951 between the United States and Denmark allow U.S. military operations in Greenland, provided notifications are made. No expansions of military presence in Greenland were discussed during the visit.

