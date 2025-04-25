Left Menu

Controversial U.S. Interest in Greenland: Discussions and Diplomacy

Visiting Copenhagen, U.S. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries stated that Congress likely won't support any invasion of Greenland, responding to President Trump's interest in the territory. The bipartisan delegation underscored Denmark as a valuable ally. A 1951 agreement allows U.S. military activity in Greenland with prior notification.

During a visit to Copenhagen, U.S. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced that Congress is unlikely to back an invasion of Greenland, despite President Trump's expressed interest. The President had suggested the possibility of taking over the semi-autonomous Danish territory by force.

Jeffries emphasized that there is no significant bipartisan support for military action on Greenland, noting that no Republican members have actively supported such a notion. The Congressional delegation visit was aimed at reinforcing diplomatic ties.

Existing agreements since 1951 between the United States and Denmark allow U.S. military operations in Greenland, provided notifications are made. No expansions of military presence in Greenland were discussed during the visit.

