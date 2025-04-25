Left Menu

Path to Peace: U.S. and Russia Narrow Differences on Ukraine Conflict

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russia's Vladimir Putin, focusing on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The discussion moved the two nations closer on the issue and other global concerns, hinting at the possibility of renewed negotiations. Witkoff has become Washington's key figure in talks, despite resistance from Ukrainian and European officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:40 IST
In a significant diplomatic meeting in Moscow, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, engaged in three-hour discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting aimed to address the protracted conflict in Ukraine, with both sides reportedly narrowing their differences.

Yuri Ushakov, Kremlin's foreign policy adviser, regarded the talks as constructive, indicating progress not only on the Ukrainian conflict but also on broader international issues. Direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were emphasized as a potential next step, after a long hiatus since the war began in February 2022.

While Witkoff has not issued an official statement on the meeting, his role as the primary U.S. point of contact with Putin in peace efforts is notable. This meeting follows a series of discussions where Ukrainian and European representatives expressed reservations about some U.S. strategies to resolve Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War Two.

(With inputs from agencies.)

