United Against Terror: Uttarakhand's Stand for National Unity
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting the need for national unity. He emphasized social harmony and called for following Baba Saheb's ideals to combat discrimination. Dhami praised government initiatives benefiting marginalized communities under Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has labeled the recent terror attack in Pahalgam as a direct assault on India's national unity and an urgent call for solidarity. Speaking at an event in Rishikesh, he emphasized that terrorism will persist as a threat unless the country stands united.
Dhami invoked the teachings of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, advocating for social harmony and cultural consciousness. He praised efforts to integrate marginalized communities and lauded Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, noting significant constitutional changes and developments as testaments to unifying efforts.
Highlighting the government's focus on uplifting Dalits, tribals, and economically weaker sections, Dhami pointed out increased budget allocations and stricter laws to curb oppression. Initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat demonstrate a commitment to enhancing their social and economic statuses.
