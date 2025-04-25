EU's Strategic Engagement with the U.S. to Mitigate Trade Concerns

The European Union is intensifying efforts to engage with the United States in a bid to mitigate significant trade uncertainties impacting the global economy, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stated on Friday. His remarks highlighted strong unity within the EU bloc.

As U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies continue to disrupt international trade, Donohoe emphasized the importance of cooperation during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington. These talks come amid a surge of tariffs, including a 10% duty on most countries, except China, Mexico, and Canada, leading to widespread economic concerns.

The International Monetary Fund has revised its economic forecasts downward for several countries due to these tariffs, warning of further growth slowdowns. The EU, seeking a negotiated trade solution, remains committed to responding with countermeasures if discussions falter, underscoring the high stakes for global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)