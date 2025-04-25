Diplomatic Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated. Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, took the lead in briefing foreign diplomats stationed in Islamabad, offering a detailed account of the situation and Pakistan's perspective on the incident.

During the briefing, Baloch firmly denied any links between Pakistan and the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists. The incident, said to be the deadliest in the region since 2019, has been attributed to The Resistance Front, believed to be a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba. Baloch warned against India's escalatory actions and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to resist any aggressive measures.

Meanwhile, diplomatic actions intensified as India moved to close its Attari border and revoke visas for Pakistani nationals, a decision mirrored by Pakistan, which shut the Wagah border. Both nations ordered military advisers to vacate diplomatic posts, signaling deepening discord and diminishing hope for swift resolution.

