Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Attack

Following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified. Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, briefed diplomats on the situation, rejecting India's allegations and condemning its actions. Both countries have taken reciprocal steps, including closing borders and revoking visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:03 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated. Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, took the lead in briefing foreign diplomats stationed in Islamabad, offering a detailed account of the situation and Pakistan's perspective on the incident.

During the briefing, Baloch firmly denied any links between Pakistan and the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists. The incident, said to be the deadliest in the region since 2019, has been attributed to The Resistance Front, believed to be a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba. Baloch warned against India's escalatory actions and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to resist any aggressive measures.

Meanwhile, diplomatic actions intensified as India moved to close its Attari border and revoke visas for Pakistani nationals, a decision mirrored by Pakistan, which shut the Wagah border. Both nations ordered military advisers to vacate diplomatic posts, signaling deepening discord and diminishing hope for swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025