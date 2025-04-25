RJD Gears Up for Bihar Elections, Calls for Unified Action Against Terrorism

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) convened a crucial meeting on Friday in Patna, emphasizing the party's dedication to social justice and organizational reinforcement as the Bihar Assembly elections approach. Key figures such as Tejashwi Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha attended the gathering.

Following the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, highlighted that discussions centered on party work and strategies for strengthening. RJD MP Manoj Jha noted that the agenda extended beyond electoral strategies, aiming to highlight issues like employment and justice.

The meeting coincided with shifting political dynamics in Bihar ahead of the 2025 elections. On the same day, the RJD and Mahagathbandhan allies held a candlelight protest in Patna, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. Tejashwi Yadav called for decisive action against terrorism, pledging support to the central government during an all-party meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)