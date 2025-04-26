Controversial Israeli Minister Sparks Protests Across US Visit

Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the United States has faced significant protests, exposing deep divisions within American Jewish communities. His presence at a series of events, including one at Yale University, has sparked controversy over his extremist views.

The hard-line minister, known for his ultranationalist rhetoric, was met with fierce opposition, resulting in protests and resignations from members of the organizations hosting him. At a Brooklyn event, six arrests were reported following clashes between demonstrators and counter-protesters.

Ben-Gvir's controversial stance, including past convictions for racist incitement, continues to polarize communities. His visit underscores the growing influence of ultranationalist ideology and its impact on US-Israel relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)