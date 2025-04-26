Controversial Israeli Minister Sparks Protests Across US Visit
Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's state visit to the US has sparked protest and controversy, challenging Jewish communities. Demonstrations erupted at his appearances at Yale University and in Brooklyn, highlighting divisions within American Judaism. His ultranationalist views and past convictions continue to fuel tensions and debate internationally.
Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the United States has faced significant protests, exposing deep divisions within American Jewish communities. His presence at a series of events, including one at Yale University, has sparked controversy over his extremist views.
The hard-line minister, known for his ultranationalist rhetoric, was met with fierce opposition, resulting in protests and resignations from members of the organizations hosting him. At a Brooklyn event, six arrests were reported following clashes between demonstrators and counter-protesters.
Ben-Gvir's controversial stance, including past convictions for racist incitement, continues to polarize communities. His visit underscores the growing influence of ultranationalist ideology and its impact on US-Israel relations.
