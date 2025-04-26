Left Menu

Reeves Navigates Global Trade Waters Amid U.S. Tariffs

British finance minister Rachel Reeves met U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss trade amid growing U.S. tariffs concerns. Reeves emphasized the significance of EU ties while pursuing U.S. economic deals. She also met with China's finance minister and EU leaders to discuss international trade relations and tariffs.

Updated: 26-04-2025 00:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of high-stakes meetings, British finance minister Rachel Reeves held discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the International Monetary Fund gathering, where global finance leaders grappled with concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's import tariffs.

Reeves, in a bid to bolster the UK-U.S. economic relationship, highlighted the prosperity it has historically brought to both nations. While emphasizing the importance of European Union ties, Reeves stated, "Our trading relationship with Europe is arguably even more important," during an interview with the BBC.

Additionally, Reeves engaged with Chinese and European finance ministers, aiming to smooth post-Brexit barriers and advocate for a strategic reengagement with China. These meetings come amid Britain's reluctance to compromise on food standards that affect EU export potential, reflecting the delicate balance of global trade interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

