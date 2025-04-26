Left Menu

Nuclear Diplomacy Dance: US-Iran Talks in Focus

Iran and the US engage in their third round of nuclear program negotiations in Oman. Amid Trump's imposed sanctions and potential military threats, talks aim to achieve a renewed deal following the revoked 2015 nuclear agreement. Historical tensions continue to challenge diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:32 IST
  • Oman

Iran and the United States are set to conduct their third round of nuclear negotiations in Oman this Saturday, highlighting a renewed effort to address Tehran's accelerating nuclear program. This meeting follows previous talks in Muscat and Rome as the two nations strive to navigate longstanding bilateral tensions.

President Trump's administration has intensified pressure on Iran through new sanctions and the implicit threat of military action. However, Trump also expresses a belief that diplomacy can still yield a fresh deal, seeking to update or replace the 2015 nuclear agreement that his predecessor had established.

The discussions in Rome offered a somewhat hopeful outlook, with plans for expert-level talks now agreed upon. While challenges persist, analysts suggest there is cautious optimism for potential agreements, although Iran's elevated uranium enrichment levels continue to draw international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

