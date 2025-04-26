Diplomatic Dance: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Rome Meeting

In a critical diplomatic engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump convened in Rome, coinciding with the funeral of Pope Francis. Although details remain scarce, the encounter comes at a pivotal moment in ongoing negotiations to halt the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

President Trump, advocating for a ceasefire, affirmed that recent discussions between his envoy and the Russian government have been constructive. He urged for expedited talks between Kyiv and Moscow, emphasizing that the U.S. may withdraw from mediation if a resolution is not swiftly reached.

This Rome meeting marks the first exchange between the two leaders after their tumultuous interaction in February at the Oval Office, which nearly severed intelligence collaborations vital to Ukraine's defense against Russia; the cooperation, however, has since been restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)