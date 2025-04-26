Left Menu

PTI Demands Release of Imran Khan Amidst Political Turmoil

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) calls for the immediate release of its founder, Imran Khan, and other leaders on their 29th foundation day. They condemn what they term as illegal imprisonment and demand the restoration of their electoral mandate, free media, human rights, and judicial independence.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged authorities to release its founder Imran Khan, vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and other leaders, condemning their 'illegal imprisonment' on the party's 29th foundation day.

PTI claimed their 2024 election victory was stolen through rigging and demanded the reinstatement of their mandate, free media, and human rights. Leader of the Opposition, Omar Ayub, criticized the barring of Khan's family from visiting him.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser highlighted judiciary issues, urging for independent decisions. He warned that without judicial autonomy, Pakistan's functionality is at stake. PTI supports judiciary independence as essential for Pakistan's effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

