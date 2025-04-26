PTI Demands Release of Imran Khan Amidst Political Turmoil

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged authorities to release its founder Imran Khan, vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and other leaders, condemning their 'illegal imprisonment' on the party's 29th foundation day.

PTI claimed their 2024 election victory was stolen through rigging and demanded the reinstatement of their mandate, free media, and human rights. Leader of the Opposition, Omar Ayub, criticized the barring of Khan's family from visiting him.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser highlighted judiciary issues, urging for independent decisions. He warned that without judicial autonomy, Pakistan's functionality is at stake. PTI supports judiciary independence as essential for Pakistan's effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)