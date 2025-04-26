Media Alert: Government Issues Advisory on Defence Coverage Amid Security Concerns

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has called on media outlets to cease live coverage of defence operations and the movement of security forces. This advisory follows the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry stressed the importance of national security, urging all media platforms and social media users to practice responsible reporting and adhere to laws relating to defence coverage. The advisory strictly prohibits real-time dissemination or source-based reporting on such operations, warning that premature release of sensitive information may aid hostile entities and jeopardize operational security and personnel safety.

Referencing previous incidents like the Kargil war and Mumbai terror attacks, the statement highlighted the adverse impacts of unrestricted media coverage on national interests. It emphasized the critical role of media and digital platforms in safeguarding national security, calling it a moral and legal duty not to compromise defence operations and personnel safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)