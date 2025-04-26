Left Menu

Media Alert: Government Issues Advisory on Defence Coverage Amid Security Concerns

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued guidelines urging media platforms to avoid live broadcasts of defence operations after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the potential risks to national security. Media is advised to depend on official briefings for reporting sensitive situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:41 IST
Media Alert: Government Issues Advisory on Defence Coverage Amid Security Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has called on media outlets to cease live coverage of defence operations and the movement of security forces. This advisory follows the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry stressed the importance of national security, urging all media platforms and social media users to practice responsible reporting and adhere to laws relating to defence coverage. The advisory strictly prohibits real-time dissemination or source-based reporting on such operations, warning that premature release of sensitive information may aid hostile entities and jeopardize operational security and personnel safety.

Referencing previous incidents like the Kargil war and Mumbai terror attacks, the statement highlighted the adverse impacts of unrestricted media coverage on national interests. It emphasized the critical role of media and digital platforms in safeguarding national security, calling it a moral and legal duty not to compromise defence operations and personnel safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025