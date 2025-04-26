Media Restrained: No Live Defence Coverage Post-Pahalgam Attack

In a decisive move, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a directive to all media outlets, urging them to refrain from broadcasting live coverage of military operations. This advisory follows the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals.

The advisory, released on Sunday, emphasizes national security concerns and advises media organizations, news agencies, and social media users to adhere to laws when reporting on defense matters. It warns against real-time coverage or unauthorized reports based on sources, as premature disclosure of sensitive information may aid hostile elements.

Reflecting on past incidents like the Kargil War and Mumbai attacks, the advisory highlights the need for responsible journalism. It reiterates that media and digital platforms play a crucial role in safeguarding national interests and urges adherence to Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, which prohibit live coverage of anti-terror operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)