Left Menu

Media Restrained: No Live Defence Coverage Post-Pahalgam Attack

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has advised media platforms against live coverage of military operations. Emphasizing national security, the advisory urges responsible reporting to avoid aiding hostile actors and compromising security. Violations by media may face punitive measures under existing law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:41 IST
Media Restrained: No Live Defence Coverage Post-Pahalgam Attack
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a directive to all media outlets, urging them to refrain from broadcasting live coverage of military operations. This advisory follows the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals.

The advisory, released on Sunday, emphasizes national security concerns and advises media organizations, news agencies, and social media users to adhere to laws when reporting on defense matters. It warns against real-time coverage or unauthorized reports based on sources, as premature disclosure of sensitive information may aid hostile elements.

Reflecting on past incidents like the Kargil War and Mumbai attacks, the advisory highlights the need for responsible journalism. It reiterates that media and digital platforms play a crucial role in safeguarding national interests and urges adherence to Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, which prohibit live coverage of anti-terror operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025