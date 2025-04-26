Reviving Bangladesh-Pakistan Ties for Economic and Cultural Cooperation

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is optimistic about building stronger economic, political, and cultural ties with Bangladesh. Asif's remarks were made during a reception celebrating Bangladesh's National and Independence Day, underscoring a mutual eagerness to bolster bilateral cooperation.

The event took place after Bangladesh and Pakistan resumed Foreign Office Consultations after a 15-year hiatus, aiming to bridge gaps in their ties. Discussions between the two countries have focused primarily on trade relations and addressing historical grievances, including demands for public apologies and financial settlements related to the 1971 separation.

Amid shifting international relations, notably the sacking of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Pakistan seeks rapprochement with Dhaka, though recent tensions with India have delayed further diplomatic engagements, including a postponed visit by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

(With inputs from agencies.)