Left Menu

Reviving Bangladesh-Pakistan Ties for Economic and Cultural Cooperation

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif expressed intentions to enhance economic, political, and cultural ties with Bangladesh. The remarks came during a reception for Bangladesh's National and Independence Day. This follows high-level meetings between the two countries, aiming to resolve longstanding issues and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:44 IST
Reviving Bangladesh-Pakistan Ties for Economic and Cultural Cooperation
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is optimistic about building stronger economic, political, and cultural ties with Bangladesh. Asif's remarks were made during a reception celebrating Bangladesh's National and Independence Day, underscoring a mutual eagerness to bolster bilateral cooperation.

The event took place after Bangladesh and Pakistan resumed Foreign Office Consultations after a 15-year hiatus, aiming to bridge gaps in their ties. Discussions between the two countries have focused primarily on trade relations and addressing historical grievances, including demands for public apologies and financial settlements related to the 1971 separation.

Amid shifting international relations, notably the sacking of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Pakistan seeks rapprochement with Dhaka, though recent tensions with India have delayed further diplomatic engagements, including a postponed visit by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025