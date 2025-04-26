Left Menu

Argentina Mourns Pope Francis: A Legacy of Unity and Compassion

Argentina held a massive farewell for Pope Francis, celebrating his legacy as the first Latin American pope. Thousands gathered in Buenos Aires to honor his commitment to the poor and interfaith dialogue. Born in 1936, Francis died at 88, leaving a profound impact on his homeland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:00 IST
Pope Francis

In a moving tribute, Argentines gathered to bid farewell to Pope Francis on Saturday through a sprawling open-air mass outside the iconic Buenos Aires cathedral where he once served as archbishop. Giant screens depicted poignant images of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the Argentine native who made history as the first Latin American pope, known for his steadfast advocacy for the disenfranchised.

The Plaza de Mayo was teeming with young people and families inspired by Francis' continual messages of hope and unity. Daniela Wenceslao, 26, reflected on the generational impact of his teachings, stating, "For many of us, Francis' legacy bridged the gap between the youth and the Church."

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88 following a stroke, was commemorated at the Vatican with a modest burial. Back in Buenos Aires, Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva delivered a heartfelt sermon as the community honored the memory of a leader who left an indelible mark and symbol of love and compassion.

