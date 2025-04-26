Life Sentence for Attacker in Imran Khan Shooting
Naveed Ahmad, who shot former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and killed a supporter in 2022, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Khan was attacked while traveling to a rally. Khan, ousted in 2022, is serving prison sentences for corruption, revealing official secrets, and marriage law violations.
Updated: 26-04-2025 21:29 IST
- Pakistan
Naveed Ahmad, the man responsible for shooting former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and killing one of his supporters in 2022, has been handed a life sentence, as confirmed by his lawyer on Saturday.
The incident took place in Wazirabad, Punjab, when Ahmad fired at Khan, injuring him as he traveled in a convoy to a rally in Islamabad.
Imran Khan, ousted from his position in April 2022, is concurrently serving sentences for charges related to corruption, disclosure of official secrets, and breach of marriage laws.
