Life Sentence for Attacker in Imran Khan Shooting

Naveed Ahmad, the man responsible for shooting former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and killing one of his supporters in 2022, has been handed a life sentence, as confirmed by his lawyer on Saturday.

The incident took place in Wazirabad, Punjab, when Ahmad fired at Khan, injuring him as he traveled in a convoy to a rally in Islamabad.

Imran Khan, ousted from his position in April 2022, is concurrently serving sentences for charges related to corruption, disclosure of official secrets, and breach of marriage laws.

