Indignation and Unity: India's Response to the Pahalgam Terror Attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed. Modi emphasized national unity as a formidable strength against terrorism. He critiqued Pakistan amid rising peace in Kashmir and highlighted international condemnation of the attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged justice in the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing that the culprits will receive the harshest punishment. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, has ignited widespread indignation across the nation and reinforced calls for vengeance.
In his Mann Ki Baat address, Modi stressed the collective grief shared by 140 crore Indians and highlighted the growing unity as a core strength in combating terrorism. He noted the increasing developmental strides in Kashmir, pointing to the desperation of those vested in chaos, hinting at Pakistan's alleged involvement.
The incident has attracted substantial international attention with global leaders condemning the attack and extending support to India. The outrage was palpable nationwide, with demands for accountability and a robust governmental response against Pakistan's historical ties with terrorism.
