Left Menu

Indignation and Unity: India's Response to the Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed. Modi emphasized national unity as a formidable strength against terrorism. He critiqued Pakistan amid rising peace in Kashmir and highlighted international condemnation of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:04 IST
Indignation and Unity: India's Response to the Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged justice in the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing that the culprits will receive the harshest punishment. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, has ignited widespread indignation across the nation and reinforced calls for vengeance.

In his Mann Ki Baat address, Modi stressed the collective grief shared by 140 crore Indians and highlighted the growing unity as a core strength in combating terrorism. He noted the increasing developmental strides in Kashmir, pointing to the desperation of those vested in chaos, hinting at Pakistan's alleged involvement.

The incident has attracted substantial international attention with global leaders condemning the attack and extending support to India. The outrage was palpable nationwide, with demands for accountability and a robust governmental response against Pakistan's historical ties with terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025