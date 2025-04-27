Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Lapu-Lapu Festival: Driver Plows Through Vancouver Crowd

A devastating incident occurred during the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver when a driver rammed into a crowd, killing nine people and injuring others. The suspect, known to police, was apprehended at the scene. The event was a celebration of Filipino heritage and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes Lapu-Lapu Festival: Driver Plows Through Vancouver Crowd
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic event unfolded at Vancouver's Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party on Saturday evening when a driver plowed into a crowd, resulting in nine fatalities and several injuries, according to Canadian police. The suspect, a 30-year-old Vancouver man familiar to law enforcement, was captured by festival-goers before being taken into custody.

Authorities have emphasized the incident was not terrorism-related and occurred at around 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street. The festival was honoring Datu Lapu-Lapu, a historical Filipino figure, and was marked by cultural performances and community celebration. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his devastation over the event.

Witnesses reported chaotic scenes with around 15 people seen injured on the ground, and the suspect attempting to flee. Community leaders like Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim and politician Jagmeet Singh, who narrowly avoided the incident, have mourned the tragic turn of events. The annual celebration spotlights the significant contributions of Filipino-Canadians to the cultural fabric of British Columbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

