Political Clash: Allegations of Foreign Links Stir Controversy

The political climate in Assam heated up as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi exchanged accusations on social media platform X, concerning links to Pakistan. The clash drew public attention, as both leaders not only highlighted potential national security concerns but also brought family ties into the contentious debate.

Sarma initiated the exchange by questioning Gogoi's alleged stay in Pakistan and raised concerns over his wife's supposed ties with a Pakistan-based NGO. This dive into personal territory prompted Gogoi to challenge Sarma's allegations, demanding evidence and questioning the Chief Minister's own potential familial connections.

The back-and-forth shed light on broader issues, such as illegal coal smuggling, as Gogoi pointed to corruption involving the so-called 'coal mafia' in Assam. As the war of words continued, both politicians underscored their determination to expose their respective claims, with Sarma promising revelations by 2025.

