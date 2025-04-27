Rahul Gandhi's Transformative Tour: Revitalizing Roots in Uttar Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi embarks on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, highlighting his constituency Rae Bareli and Amethi. His agenda includes inaugurating a heart unit and inspecting an ordnance factory. This visit marks his first return to Amethi post-2024 elections and emphasizes development and community engagement.
Rahul Gandhi is set to commence a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on his constituencies of Rae Bareli and Amethi, as party leaders announced Monday.
The highlight of his trip will be the inauguration of a new heart unit at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi and a thorough inspection of the ordnance factory situated in Munshiganj.
This marks Gandhi's first visit to Amethi following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, underlining his commitment to regional development. During his stay, he will also conduct an evaluation of the Indira Gandhi College of Nursing.
