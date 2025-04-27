Landslide Victory for ABVP in JNUSU Elections

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) declared it secured 24 of 44 councillor seats in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections, marking a historic achievement for a single student organization. Official confirmation from the Election Committee is awaited, with final results expected imminently.

ABVP's influence appears to have grown, penetrating traditional Left bastions like the School of Social Sciences and the School of International Studies. These victories suggest significant political dynamics within the campus are shifting. Key positions in the central panel remain in contention, with AISA-DSF's Nitish Kumar leading for president and ABVP candidates ahead for other executive roles.

The election saw over 69.6% student participation, slightly lower than the previous year's turnout but remains among the highest in a decade. ABVP leaders attribute their alleged success to a platform focused on nationalism and student welfare, promising to continue fostering academic excellence and transformative campus initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)